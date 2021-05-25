WATCH NOW: Labor Secretary Walsh, Rep. Kind visit La Crosse to pitch American Jobs Plan

“I would love to see this be bipartisan at the end of the day,” Kind said during his remarks, adding that he was also focused on how to pay for it, which the administration says could fully come from the Made in America Tax plan, which largely raises corporate tax rates.

Kind said that the timing of the bill couldn’t be better, noting that during his more than two decades in Congress, passing an infrastructure bill has become a sort-of running joke.

“I’m hearing from folks right now that are tired of that. They want to see progress, they know we’ve got infrastructure to repair, they know that it’s good paying jobs that will come from it. I think the moment is on us right now coming out of the coronavirus, the pandemic, to do something big for the American people,” he said.

Kind also mentioned the impact the bill would have on America’s place on the global market.