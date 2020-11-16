WATCH NOW: COVID-19 pushing some beloved Coulee Region businesses over the edge

In the small, but charismatic, city of Westby, a longtime home décor and furniture store is calling it quits, pushed into an early retirement because of COVID-19.
The “Uff-Da Shoppe” — lovingly named after the Norwegian expression of bafflement — will finish out the holiday season and then close up shop.
The owners, Mitch and Teresa Williams, have operated the corner shop for 31 years on a bustling Main Street filled with other eclectic shops and restaurants, many Scandinavian-themed, paying homage to immigrants who decided to call the western Wisconsin town home.
“In the past I’ve kind of had this five, six-year plan,” said Mitch, who is 60 and nearing retirement age, though not quite there yet.
“It was just kind of the last kick to put us over the hump,” he said of the pandemic, “it made us do it a couple years sooner than we would have.”
The Uff-Da Shoppe is filled with rows of primitive, unique home decorations in the front of its store and gradually flows back into a furniture showroom with couches, dining tables, rugs, book shelves and cabinets Mitch makes himself, and more.
When COVID hit, the Williams closed the shop down and stayed closed until mid-August, suddenly turning new inventory into dead stock they ended up paying for themselves.
“We closed on March 12 and our spring stuff came in on March 1. And we barely got it out and we had to lock the doors,” Teresa said.
The shop stayed closed for three months, still meeting a customer now and then who wanted to come look at their inventory. But when they reopened, like it was for so many businesses, things were different.
Mitch could no longer bring furniture orders into homes, instead now just leaving couches and tables at customer’s doorsteps. And order times for furniture was protracted — what used to be a 30-day turnover grew to 12 weeks, then 16, and now those wanting to order a new couch from the Uff-Da Shoppe will wait until May before it gets there.
“How do you talk people into waiting that long for furniture?,” Teresa said.
Like most businesses, too, consumers haven’t been shopping like they used to, and Mitch said that business at the Uff-Da Shoppe is down at least 40%.
“There’s no local traffic, ya know? We just get very few people that come in. There might be a few who spend a couple hundred bucks to make our day,” Teresa said.
The Uff-Da Shoppe currently requires customers to wear masks — even selling out of their own mask inventory twice — and a large bottle of hand sanitizer waits in the doorway for those entering and leaving the store, which is large and spacious enough for plenty of social distancing.
They’ve gotten creative, and for a short while offered curbside pick-up, after Teresa would post a new item on the Facebook page that someone would spot and call to purchase.
The store was able to receive a “We’re All In” Small Business Grant from the state, which helped them be able to open their doors again, but they didn’t qualify for much other relief, because of their size.
“Seeing as we don’t have a lot of employees, we didn’t really fit under all of that,” Mitch said.
The city of Westby hosted a “walk-about” night for the community to help get shoppers to local stores, and while successful, the single night was but a blip in an ongoing crisis.
“They’re trying,” Mitch said. “I’m sure they only have a certain number of resources.”
Elsewhere in the Coulee Region, there are other big pushes to support local businesses, especially around the holidays.
In La Crosse, corporations are matching dollars spent locally on Sundays to feed a small business grant fund, and a neighborhood business association just launched a marketing campaign to encourage local holiday shopping.
Local governments and groups are also using the little federal relief they received and other donations to launch small business grants, and businesses are getting creative, the city of La Crosse allowing some of its restaurants to set up shop in street parking spots, while others offer heated bubbles for dining.
Still, much like the Uff-Da Shoppe, some of the changes aren’t as easy to adapt to as others, and many businesses can’t weather the storm, or don’t want to risk getting their staff and customers sick.
Chances R, a gay-friendly bar in Downtown La Crosse announced it would be closing for two weeks as the area sees a surge of cases like never before.
“We know it’s hard being shut down but if we all make this sacrifice we can go back to normal before this gets even more devastating,” the bar wrote in a Facebook post.
The owners of the Verse Lounge & Grill, another bar in La Crosse, announced it would be handing the keys back to the previous owners to give it one last chance at survival.
“Obviously this is not what we wanted to do,” the owners said, who have both now taken jobs at a local country club, saying the pandemic had “wiped us out financially and mentally.”
And for the Williams, whose nearly entire lives have been dedicated to the unique corner shop, being self-employed makes it a bit more challenging to retire, too, especially earlier than planned.
Mitch also runs his homestead beef farm in West Lima, an unincorporated town about 30 minutes southeast of Westby, and previously also ran a car lot, a second Uff-Da Shoppe in Minnesota, and was a caretaker for his disabled dad for some years — all of which has kept him busy, but also allowed them to save.
“If you’re lucky enough to have good years,” Mitch said, “we’ve saved pretty good.”
A 31-year-old corner to be missed
The Williams first opened the shop in 1988, originally down the street for a year before moving into their longtime home at 101 Main Street.
The store started out in liquidation-sales, originally named the “Uff-Da Mart” — the “uff-da” part began as a joke that stuck — a name many local and longtime shoppers still call it. They originally operated as more of a hardware store, though home dècor was always in their bones, shoppers recalling going to the shop to pick out wallpaper.
“It just grew,” Teresa said. “We started out as Uff-Da Mart, but we had so many people come in thinking we had cigarettes and beers and eggs.”
Eventually, the store evolved to offer home and seasonal decorations, the Christmas and holiday season their busiest, the Williams said.
“Everybody would always say, you have things we can’t find anywhere. It’s the, I guess, the uniqueness of the guy can come back here in the chair and sit down and let his wife shop. And we didn’t care,” Teresa said. “You’re just comfortable, like you’re not pushed through,” like a big-box store.
Over the decades, too, evolving has meant working with neighboring shops and businesses to make sure they were each offering unique finds, because “that’s what communities do,” Teresa said.
And while the hard times have sprung fast on the Williams, it’s this uniqueness culminated with a community invested in itself that has kept them going in the meantime — and that has meant the most.
The Uff-Da Shoppe has a good base of “loyal customers,” she said, some even calling it a destination spot, or the reason they travel to Westby. They said in the past months, they’ve continued to see their regulars, and persistent support from the community, including from a man donating $100 to local businesses.
“We love our customers. We have been so lucky,” Teresa said. “Some of them have become such good friends and we just know they’re going to be there. Even when it was bad, sometimes people would call and say, ‘I want to buy something from you guys.’”
The care the small business owners have for each other is equally as strong.
The Williams said they felt bad for restaurants and bars, saying they were buying a lot of takeout these days, and spoke familiarly about neighboring businesses, like a new boutique that just opened up down the street, and the local bike shop that sold out of bicycles over the summer, and the gift shop across the street that was deemed essential because they sold authentic Norwegian food products like pickled herring.
“I think they tried to keep us going,” Teresa said of the community. “But it’s just not the right time.”
What’s next?
The several-year plan for the Williams of eventually selling their shop included waiting for the right set of hands to pass it down to.
“We were hoping that someone would come take it over as a business as it is,” Mitch said.
“Because Westby needs it,” Teresa added, saying that they wanted to make sure whoever took over next could succeed — and they feel confident the new owners will.
“Making the decision easier is knowing the new owners have new and exciting plans for the building, keeping downtown Westby moving forward,” the duo wrote on the Uff-Da Shoppe Facebook page announcing their closure.
The new owners, who have not yet been disclosed, approached the Williams earlier this fall about purchasing the store, and after mulling over it for several weeks, the couple decided it was time, saying the buyers’ “big plans,” made the decision easier.
After the Uff-Da Shoppe closes in mid-December, retirement is waiting for Mitch and Teresa Williams, though they don’t know for how long.
Teresa, who is 67 and owns a home in Florida with a close friend, plans to spend the winter there, like she does most years when the snow flies. Mitch will still run his beef farm with the help of family and friends, a much slower pace than he is used to.
The two are hopeful to spend more time with their family. They have two adult sons, Reed, who has muscular dystrophy and is in a wheelchair, and Kyle, who is taking a gap year from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is getting into craftsmanship, like his dad.
But the Williams will keep their options open. After years of always having a project in the works, and of Teresa trying to get Mitch to “slow down,” they’re not sure how long they can stay “retired.”
“We have a little shop here if we ever want to do something,” Teresa said. They own and plan to keep the storefront next door to the Uff-Da Shoppe that they currently use for storage.
“If I want to go to Westby on a weekend and work, I can,” Teresa said. But for now, they’re going to just take a breath.
