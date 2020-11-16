WATCH NOW: COVID-19 pushing some beloved Coulee Region businesses over the edge

“We closed on March 12 and our spring stuff came in on March 1. And we barely got it out and we had to lock the doors,” Teresa said.

The shop stayed closed for three months, still meeting a customer now and then who wanted to come look at their inventory. But when they reopened, like it was for so many businesses, things were different.

Mitch could no longer bring furniture orders into homes, instead now just leaving couches and tables at customer’s doorsteps. And order times for furniture was protracted — what used to be a 30-day turnover grew to 12 weeks, then 16, and now those wanting to order a new couch from the Uff-Da Shoppe will wait until May before it gets there.

“How do you talk people into waiting that long for furniture?,” Teresa said.

Like most businesses, too, consumers haven’t been shopping like they used to, and Mitch said that business at the Uff-Da Shoppe is down at least 40%.

“There’s no local traffic, ya know? We just get very few people that come in. There might be a few who spend a couple hundred bucks to make our day,” Teresa said.