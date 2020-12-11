WAPS to offer free, delivered meals within district

The School Nutrition staff at Winona Area Public Schools will begin delivering meals to families who reside within the district boundaries during distance learning. All children ages 18 and under, regardless of attendance at a WAPS school, are eligible to receive free meals through the 2020-21 school year. There are no income limits.

Five-day meal packs are also available for pick-up on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave., and from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Dr., Winona.

Monday through Friday delivery of meals will be offered to all families and will include that day's lunch and the following day's breakfast.

To sign up to receive meals, either delivered or to pick up, fill out a form at winonaschools.org. Pick-up orders need to be made the Friday before the Wednesday pick-up date in order to make sure enough supplies are ordered.

