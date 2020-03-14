Wabasha St. Patrick's parade to be marshaled by Mike Smith

Grand Marshal Mike Smith will lead the Wabasha Area Irish parade beginning at noon March 14. The parade will meet at 11:45 a.m. beneath the bridge and march to the Wabasha VFW, and host a meal of corned beef and cabbage afterward at the VFW, 138 Second St. E., Wabasha.

Mike Smith has been the Wabasha County Herald editor, and a Shriner, and will join the parade hosts in welcoming all past Grand Marshals and their family. Wear green and bring your banners, as the parade will pass the Irish Pub serving Guinness and the National Eagle Center’s SOAR program will be open down the street.