You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wabasha St. Patrick's parade to be marshaled by Mike Smith
0 comments

Wabasha St. Patrick's parade to be marshaled by Mike Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Marshal Mike Smith will lead the Wabasha Area Irish parade beginning at noon March 14. The parade will meet at 11:45 a.m. beneath the bridge and march to the Wabasha VFW, and host a meal of corned beef and cabbage afterward at the VFW, 138 Second St. E., Wabasha.

Mike Smith has been the Wabasha County Herald editor, and a Shriner, and will join the parade hosts in welcoming all past Grand Marshals and their family. Wear green and bring your banners, as the parade will pass the Irish Pub serving Guinness and the National Eagle Center’s SOAR program will be open down the street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News