Update: Suspect in custody after gun incident on East End

A suspect has been taken into custody after Winona police responded to the 900 block of East Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of disturbance with a gun.

Eric John Corey, 41, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as a result of the incident.

According to a release from the Winona Police Department, a nearby motorist was struck by a round believed to have originated from a shotgun. Police said this came after an incident involving multiple people, including Corey, spread into a front yard.

The motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and a home within the vicinity of the incident was also damaged.

