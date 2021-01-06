Update: Suspect in custody after gun incident on East End

According to police, Eric John Corey, 41, of Winona fired what is believed to have been a shotgun, striking a motorist and a nearby house.
Josh DeLaRosa
Winona Daily News
A suspect has been taken into custody after Winona police responded to the 900 block of East Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of disturbance with a gun.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Eric John Corey, 41, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as a result of the incident.
According to a release from the Winona Police Department, a nearby motorist was struck by a round believed to have originated from a shotgun. Police said this came after an incident involving multiple people, including Corey, spread into a front yard.
The motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and a home within the vicinity of the incident was also damaged.
Andrew Hansen Andersen
Age: 30
Charges: First- and Third-Degree Burglary and Mail Theft - Knowingly Obtained Illegally
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Age: 43
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Raymond Dean Cooper
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Eric John Corey
Age: 41
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Cameron Richard Hanson
Age: 28
Charges: Three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Craig Ray Hanville
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Jason David Huwald
Age: 44
Charges: Fourth-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing the Legal Process and Third-Degree Damage to Property
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 36
Charges: Second-Degree Burglary, Reckless Disregard Risk and Theft of a Controlled Substance
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Age: 32
Charges: Driving while Intoxicated
David Eugene Tully
Age: 42
Charges:Two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, two counts of Obstructing the Legal Process, Theft and Disorderly Conduct
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!