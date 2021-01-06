 Skip to main content
Update: Suspect in custody after gun incident on East End
Update: Suspect in custody after gun incident on East End

Shots Fired on East End (Jan. 2021)

According to police, Eric John Corey, 41, of Winona fired what is believed to have been a shotgun, striking a motorist and a nearby house. 

A suspect has been taken into custody after Winona police responded to the 900 block of East Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of disturbance with a gun.

Eric John Corey

Corey

Eric John Corey, 41, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as a result of the incident. 

According to a release from the Winona Police Department, a nearby motorist was struck by a round believed to have originated from a shotgun. Police said this came after an incident involving multiple people, including Corey, spread into a front yard. 

The motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and a home within the vicinity of the incident was also damaged.

