Tornado confirmed near Lewiston during Wednesday's severe weather

A tornado was confirmed in Winona County during Wednesday evening's severe weather.

It’s the first tornado the US National Weather Service of La Crosse has ever recorded in Minnesota during December.

The tornado, categorized as an EF0, was east and southeast from Lewiston.

Originally, the NWS of La Crosse was unsure if damage in the area was caused by strong wind gusts or a tornado. After assessing the situation, it was announced Thursday afternoon that it was a tornado.

Damage in the area included, but was not limited to, a silo having its roof ripped off and a garage falling in on a vehicle on County Road 25. The damage along this road was reported at about 8:09 p.m., the NWS of La Crosse shared.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that a few calf barns were knocked down in the area.

Additionally, north of Nodine a funnel cloud was spotted at 8:08 p.m., NWS did confirm.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Wednesday evening that 80 miles per hour wind gusts were recorded in the county, which led to sirens being turned on. The office explained that sirens sound whenever there are wind gusts registered at 70 mph or above.

The NWS did also report a wind gust of 52 mph in Saint Charles.

The strong winds blew over a semi truck on I-90 near mile marker 252 at approximately 8:18 p.m., the Winona County Sheriff's Office and NWS confirmed.

Three-quarter inch sized hail was experienced in Dakota. The hail was reported to NWS at about 8:25 p.m.

Other damage across Winona County included multiple trees being ripped out of the ground, structures and power lines being damaged, and more.

Power outages were reported across the county during the storm.

After the most severe part of the storm passed through Winona County, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday evening, "Almost every department in the county is actively working scenes. ... Everyone is working their tails off to try and get everything back working and make sure everyone is safe."

A tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm warning were issued during the storm for Winona County, ending at 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. Other neighboring counties experienced similar warnings.

A high wind warning was also in place from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

The same storm also resulted in at least two other tornados, according to NWS: an EF1 tornado in Rudd, Iowa, and and an EF2 tornado north of Neillsville, Wisconsin.

More information about this storm is expected to be shared by the NWS of La Crosse in the future. These reports will be found at www.weather.gov/arx/.

