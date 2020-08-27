Throwback Thursday: When Winona hosted the State Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: In the early years of Minnesota statehood, the annual State Agricultural Exhibition – the State Fair – did not have a permanent home. In 1870, Winona hosted the Great Minnesota Get-Together with great optimism, but less than overwhelming success. It would be the only time the fair would come to Winona.

Winona Daily Republican, Tuesday Sept. 20, 1870

The weather

The week has opened with the most auspicious smiles of Old Sol, and nothing is needed from this time forward but a continuation of his gracious beams to make the exhibition all that could be desired.

The weather is of just that balmy, autumnal warmth for which Minnesota is famed, and the atmospherical influence acts like magic upon the spirits of the people, who are pouring into the city by road, river and rail.

Hotel accommodations

It is well that Winona is amply supplied with hotels, otherwise many of the guests might have a hard time to find a place wherein to refresh and repose, but there is no need of any stranger here sighing for a “lodge” in some vast wilderness.