Throwback Thursday: When Winona hosted the State Fair

Editor’s note: In the early years of Minnesota statehood, the annual State Agricultural Exhibition – the State Fair – did not have a permanent home. In 1870, Winona hosted the Great Minnesota Get-Together with great optimism, but less than overwhelming success. It would be the only time the fair would come to Winona.
Winona Daily Republican, Tuesday Sept. 20, 1870
The weather
The week has opened with the most auspicious smiles of Old Sol, and nothing is needed from this time forward but a continuation of his gracious beams to make the exhibition all that could be desired.
The weather is of just that balmy, autumnal warmth for which Minnesota is famed, and the atmospherical influence acts like magic upon the spirits of the people, who are pouring into the city by road, river and rail.
Hotel accommodations
It is well that Winona is amply supplied with hotels, otherwise many of the guests might have a hard time to find a place wherein to refresh and repose, but there is no need of any stranger here sighing for a “lodge” in some vast wilderness.
Winonans pride themselves on their hospitality, and every roof will be a shelter for the city’s guests. The registers at the various hotels already show an extensive demand for accommodations. but the exigency has been anticipated by an extra supply of beds, and commissaries and the fortifications are pronounced complete.
Eating places
Are abundant in the city and on the Fairgrounds, anyone who doesn’t wish to stay overnight can obtain good meals at reasonable rates at almost every corner. Several good eating places are mentioned in our advertising columns.
How to get to the grounds
Trains run from the foot of Main Street every hour, commencing at eight o’clock in the morning. Fare for the round trip only fifteen cents. The officers of the Winona and St. Peter railroad have put the price at a cheap rate for the accommodation of the public.
Good, safe platforms are erected by the side of the track, and passengers step off after a five-minute ride, at the very gates of the fairgrounds. Trains for the city also leave every hour, the last train departing from the exhibition at half past six o’clock.
The several livery stables are all well supplied and furnish excellent turnouts on application.
Omnibuses and express wagons are numerous and carry at cheap rates — from ten to fifteen cents. There’s no end to the locomotion.
Buy your ticket
At the Treasurer’s office before trying to get in at he gate. “No money taken at the gate,” is the operative rule.
Appearance of the city
The streets to-day have been thronged with wagons, carriages, drays, expressmen — all hurrying around for business connected with the Fair.
The streets are dry and in fine condition, while the shade trees and private grounds seemed to have donned a most luxuriant robe for this special occasion.
We hope visitors will make it a point to look around the city and not devote their time exclusively to the Fair — although, of course, that is the engrossing object. Many strangers are now making their first visit to Winona and they should not go away without being some what acquainted with the place.
Music
The Germania Band paraded the streets this morning and then departed for the Fairgrounds where it will hold forth during the exhibition. The people will commend the good taste of the officers in selecting this celebrated band; for nothing surpasses the effect of music on such and occasion.
Novelties
The two-headed girl has arrived and is on the grounds. Whether the fat woman will be here with her oleaginous style of beauty or not, is not yet announced. The patent soap-grease men, or whatever they are, hold forth by torchlight on the streets in the evening. “You pays your money and you takes your choice.”
Arrival of stock
Five blooded horses arrived from below this morning, and Secretary Clarke received word that five stallions will be here Minneapolis, among which, the celebrated trotting stallion Mack is expected.
Display by the fire department
A grand display by the fire department, with the steam fire engine, will take place upon the grounds on Wednesday afternoon, at two o’clock.
Exhibition of stock
The show of fine horses, cattle and hogs promises to be the best ever in the state. The officers found it necessary to erect more stables and accordingly the work was done to-day. They are determined to have the stock well housed and cared for.
Floral Hall
Will be beautiful. All day contributions have been coming in and the gorgeous pyramid in the center of the other halls will be one of the most elegant attractions of the exhibition.
Fine arts
The show of pictures, wax flowers, statuary, etc., will be fine, many rare objects of interest being already on the tables.
Mercantile branches
Will make a good display, and arrangements have been going forward all day to get things in readiness for the crowd to-morrow.
Needle work
The ladies’ department already has many fine specimens of handiwork, but there is yet an opportunity for the Winona ladies to do much toward making the display in their department larger.
Personal
Among the representatives of the press are Capt. J. D. Wood, of the St. Paul Pioneer; Mr. Ellis M. Clark, of the Press; Mr. Hovey, of this city, reports for the Dispatch; Mr. Chas. W. Johnson, of the Minneapolis Tribune and other editorial gentlemen were expected this afternoon.
More people
The afternoon train arrived loaded to overwhelming, and we hear that the cars and boats tomorrow will bring tremendous delegations.
Epilogue
Winona Daily Republican, Saturday, Sept. 24, 1870
The State Fair, which opened so auspiciously on Tuesday, came to a close to-day with one of the most prolonged and disagreeable rain-storms which this region has experienced for several years.
Commencing on Wednesday night, just as the annual exhibition of the state Agricultural Society had got successfully in operation, the storm continued with but slight interruptions, until the very close of the Fair at noon today — the consequence of which was, as might have been expected, that thousands of people from all parts of the state were deterred from visiting the Fair, while those who did attend had their pleasure greatly circumscribed by the thousand and one disagreeable features incident to a prolonged and untimely outpouring of rain.
But while the interest and success oi the exhibition were thus seriously abridged, to say that it was therefore a failure would be an unwarranted exaggeration of the fact. The Secretary’s books show that the number of entries for exhibition at the Fair just closed was at least as great as on any similar occasion in former years, amounting in all to about 1,400.
Contrary to the general belief during the last two days of the Fair, the result shows the finances of the Society to be in a most satisfactory condition.
