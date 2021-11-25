Throwback Thursday: A Winona Thanksgiving, 1861

Oct. 9, 1861

Thanksgiving in New York -- Gov. Morgan is the first in the field this year with a thanksgiving proclamation. He has recommended Thursday, the 28th of November.

Nov. 2, 1861

Gov. Andrew, of Mass, has appointed Thursday, November 21st, as a day of thanksgiving and prayer, it being the anniversary of signing the original compact of Government on board the Mayflower.

Nov. 11, 1861

Proclamation by Alexander Ramsey, Governor of The State of Minnesota:

In accordance with usage, I respectfully recommend to the people of this State, that Thursday, the twenty-eighth day of the present month of November, be set apar and observed as a day of solemn Thanksgiving to Almighty God, the giver of-all good.

That he has visited the earth and watered the ridges thereof abundantly, and made it soft with showers, and blessed the springing thereof, and crowned tho vear with His goodness, so that the fields drop fatness and the pastures are clothed with flocks, and the valleys also are covered with corn.

That He has saved us from pestilence and famine, and preserved this Stale in peace and health, and in duo allegiance and loyal devotion to the Government of these United States.

That, while in other portions of the Confederacy, the dreadful visitations of civil war are fulfilling the penalty of an impious rebellion against His ordinances and tho fundamental covenants of human society, the angel of peace still sits at our gates, and our children sleep secure in quiet and prosperous homes, far from the din of the battle which is to decide their destiny.

And let us thank Him, too, that he has not deserted our beloved country in the day of her severe calamity, gut that already His bow of promise, radiant with celestial omens of victory, spans the tempest which darkens the land.

That to this He has united the hearts and arrayed the invincible legions of her people around her to defend the cause of good government and free institutions; and by the sacrificial blood of her heroes has consecrated anew tho cause of country and liberty in the affections of her children, and in the sympathies and aspirations of the civilized and Christian world.

And finally, with the incense of thanks-offering, let the prayer go up from every altar, that God may throw the shield of his mercy around the brave soldiers who have gone fnm our midst to do battle for the right; that he may grant us a successful issue out of all our trials; ami that this wicked rebellion may terminate in the triumph of the just authority of the laws, and in the re-establishment of the civil order and peace throughout reunited and prosperous country, to the glory and honor of his name.

Given under my hand and the great seal of the State, at the City of St. Paul, this eighth day of November in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-one.

Alexander Ramsey

By the Governor:

James H. Baker, Secretary of State

Nov. 25, 1861

The Governors of seventeen states have designated the 28th of November for the celebration of the annual Thanksgiving. In Maine and Massachusetts, it was held on the 21st.

Next Thursday being the day set apart for Thanksgiving by the chief magistrate of the State, A Union Thanksgiving Sermon will be delivered in this place on that occasion, at the Baptist Church by Rev. O.O. Sterns. Services will commence precisely at 11 o'clock.

The market is now well supplied with turkeys, chickens, etc., in anticipation of Thanksgiving. Heads of families who wish to give thanks according to custom and proclamation had better be sounding the depths of their pockets in due season.

The proprietor of the Prairie House, Mr. Bell, has made suitable preparations for giving a Thanksgiving party on Friday evening next. He has engaged good music for dancers. A supper will be prepared for those who may attend. Carriages will wait upon ladies at 7 o'clock p.m. Mr. B. extends a general invitation to be present.

Nov. 29, 1861

Thanksgiving Day was observed in Winona yesterday, very much as usual. That is to say, people generally devoted themselves quite actively to business affairs, a few attended church at tho proper hour, and all, who had the means to procure them, ate turkeys, with keen appetites, if not all with grateful hearts.

The day. outwardly, had a wintry aspect, yet it was not unpleasant on thc whole. During the afternoon there was a fall of snow to the depth of several inches.

Religious services were held at the Baptist and Episcopal Churches. At the former, several congregations united in listening to an appropriate and eloquent discourse delivered by Rev. O. O. Stearns, who was assisted in the services by the Rev. Messrs. Burt, Lyon, and Bolles. Mr. Williams held special services at the Episcopal Church. There was » very good attendance at each of these places of worship.

