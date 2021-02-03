Tag-and-tow declared for Friday and Saturday

The city has declared a tag-and-tow operation for Friday and Saturday mornings.

From 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. both days, the Alternate Side-Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced.

On Friday morning, the tag-and-tow operation will be in effect on the even-numbered side of the street and in Municipal Parking Lot #1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, the operation will be in effect on the odd-numbered side of the street.

The Winona Police Department said it will post full notices on its Facebook page the morning before the tag-and-tow operations.

Questions can be directed to the street department at 507-457-8276.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.