Suspect in custody after gun incident on East End

According to police, a suspect fired what is believed to have been a shotgun. A motorist was struck and a nearby house was damaged in the ensuing incident.
Josh DeLaRosa
Winona Daily News
A suspect has been taken into custody after Winona police responded to the 900 block of East Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of disturbance with a gun.
According to a release from the Winona Police Department, a nearby motorist was struck by a round believed to have originated from a shotgun.
The motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and a home within the vicinity of the incident was also damaged.
While an arrest has been made, the identity of the suspect was not immediately provided by police. According to the Winona County Detention Center inmate roster, a 41-year-old man was booked around the time of the incident and is being referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Andrew Hansen Andersen
Age: 30
Charges: First- and Third-Degree Burglary and Mail Theft - Knowingly Obtained Illegally
Collin Berlin-Burns
Age: 18
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and First-Degree Damage to Property
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Age: 43
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Raymond Dean Cooper
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Eric John Corey
Age: 41
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Cameron Richard Hanson
Age: 28
Charges: Three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Craig Ray Hanville
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Jason Lee Korpal
Age: 42
Charges: Theft
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 36
Charges: Second-Degree Burglary, Reckless Disregard Risk and Theft of a Controlled Substance
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Age: 32
Charges: Driving while Intoxicated
David Eugene Tully
Age: 42
Charges:Two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, two counts of Obstructing the Legal Process, Theft and Disorderly Conduct
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
