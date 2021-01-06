Suspect in custody after gun incident on East End

A suspect has been taken into custody after Winona police responded to the 900 block of East Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of disturbance with a gun.

According to a release from the Winona Police Department, a nearby motorist was struck by a round believed to have originated from a shotgun.

The motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and a home within the vicinity of the incident was also damaged.

While an arrest has been made, the identity of the suspect was not immediately provided by police. According to the Winona County Detention Center inmate roster, a 41-year-old man was booked around the time of the incident and is being referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

