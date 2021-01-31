Supporters of Broadway conversion speak up

To say the proposed Broadway conversion from four lanes to three is a contentious issue would be an understatement.
On one side, there are residents and members of the Winona City Council who feel the road diet would deter drivers from going downtown, as well as back up and slow down traffic.
Another criticism of the project is that it would deter people from driving on Broadway altogether.
There’s also the issue of the federal funding that is being used for the project — there are “strings,” as council member Steve Young put it.
“Local decisions should not be influenced by federal grant money with strings attached,” Young elaborated. “That’s what this is — we should make a good decision for Winona and if we can get grant money, great. But that’s what this is.”
Council member Aaron Repinski, another detractor of the project, referred to his successful campaign for office and how multiple residents told him they don’t think the project is a good idea.
On the opposing side, and for many who live on Broadway, it’s a personal issue — one centered on their and their family’s continued safety.
Recently, over 360 residents signed a letter requesting city council to move forward with the project. For these residents, this isn’t a matter of letting their emotions dictate what is best for Broadway; it’s a decision motivated by what science has shown, close calls and also the accidents that have occurred on the street.
The Winona Human Rights Commission also sent a letter to the council encouraging them to move forward with the project:
“In general, we support the project because it will make the corridor a safer place for drivers, for pedestrians, and for people utilizing other modes of transportation,” HRC chair Jacob Grippen said in the letter.
“This project will also assist the city in becoming compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act by providing funding to update all of the sidewalk corners along the entire corridor of Broadway from Sioux Street to Mankato Avenue,” Grippen added.
This comes nearly two weeks after the council hit a wall in the project and its future was put into doubt. Just last year, the project seemed to be a done deal, but this past November’s election resulted in the council’s support for the project shifting as one member’s support was replaced by another’s opposition.
Given how split the matter is amongst the council, losing or gaining a supporter is of monumental importance — and come Monday’s council meeting, it’s possible the project could be voted down entirely.
For some of the signees of the letter, this can’t happen if Winona is truly serious about pedestrian and driver safety.
Broadway resident Josh van Tol describes feeling “menaced” by drivers while walking or bicycling on the street.
“I don’t think they (drivers) were doing it on purpose, but it’s a wide roadway and it’s pretty difficult to effectively, as a driver, scan that entire width,” van Tol said.
In one example where he was the driver, van Tol shared how he nearly hit a pedestrian because his view was obscured by another vehicle trying to make a left turn while he was in the far-right lane:
“The guy was slowing to turn left, but he was also slowing down to let the pedestrian cross, and I assumed he was just turning left, so I kept going and, as I’m almost there, there’s a guy in the street and I had to break pretty hard. It was a little scary, probably for him too.”
“That sort of thing I think happens all the time on Broadway,” van Tol added. “It’s tempting to go fast and if you turn left, it disturbs the sight-lines. There’s cars parked on the street fairly often in certain locations and that obscures the views as well. I think this road diet mainly, for me, is a safety improvement.”
Danielle Hudson, who is also located on Broadway, referred to the street as a highway — which is a term that council member and project supporter Eileen Moeller also used.
“It is commonplace that people drive as if they are on a highway passing each other, which means that they may not notice a pedestrian that another car was stopped for,” Hudson said. “People fly past our home. We want to live on a street that is safe for us and our future family.”
Safety is a keyword in much of the testimonies shared by Broadway residents who support the project, but there’s also the matter of how the project is being funded.
Fellow Broadway resident John Casper described the project as the “fiscally right thing to do.”
“We’re basically getting the road fixed for free. I know people will say it’s not free because our tax dollars are going for it, but it is free — because if we don’t get this, then Owatonna or Mankato or some other town is going to be able to use this (funding).”
Like van Tol, Casper touched on the issue of safety, and the accidents that have occurred on Broadway because of its layout.
Casper shared how, back in 2000, 13-year-old Tyler Selleck was killed when he, in a situation almost mirroring van Tol’s experience, was attempting to cross the street.
“There was a bus that had slowed to let him cross the street and he ran across it, (but) there was a driver behind the bus that had pulled out, used the second lane to get around, and the driver never saw the kid. Unfortunately, it was a fatal accident.”
Another incident was shared by Broadway resident Jennifer Anderson, who discussed how she had a window-view of an accident involving a WSU student who was attempting to cross the street.
“She was crossing at Harriet and Broadway, and it was at night. The lights, I felt, were bright on the street, even back then, but through various confluences of things ... her body was thrown across Harriet — 60 feet, I measured it — and she landed with her legs on my yard.”
Anderson did not witness the accident itself, but was alerted when emergency personnel arrived just outside her doorstep to attend to the woman, who, at that time, Anderson was unsure was even alive.
With two children, and because of collisions like the one she witnessed, Anderson is especially vigilant when crossing Broadway, usually at the spot where the accident occurred.
“I can’t tell you how many people, even when I’m just walking around Broadway in general, slow down because they see you and then somebody else whips around them and doesn’t see you,” Anderson said.
“I think a big issue with this particular intersection (Broadway and Harriet) is that people start accelerating in the block between Wilson and Harriet because they see the light is green and want to make that light ... (so) they’re not even looking at the intersection of Harriet — they’re looking at the green light on Huff.”
The proposal for the project came about in 2015 when another pedestrian was struck and killed on the street. This prompted a court-ordered study that indicated converting the street into a three-lane road would be a safer and better alternative.
On the council potentially voting to scrap the project, Casper asked, “Why are we going to wait until there’s one more tragedy when we can do something about it right now that’s not going to severely inconvenience anyone? That’s the thing that’s so mind-boggling that people don’t seem to get; this is not going to inconvenience anybody.”
Supporters of the Broadway conversion can follow Winona Wants a Better Broadway on Facebook. Digital readers can add their name by following this link.
In this Series
Broadway conversion sparks letters from readers
Broadway conversion hits snag, council divided on how to proceed
Jennifer Anderson: Council, mayor must make Broadway safe
Ted Hazelton: Council should overturn Broadway decision
