Supporters of Broadway conversion speak up

“I don’t think they (drivers) were doing it on purpose, but it’s a wide roadway and it’s pretty difficult to effectively, as a driver, scan that entire width,” van Tol said.

In one example where he was the driver, van Tol shared how he nearly hit a pedestrian because his view was obscured by another vehicle trying to make a left turn while he was in the far-right lane:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The guy was slowing to turn left, but he was also slowing down to let the pedestrian cross, and I assumed he was just turning left, so I kept going and, as I’m almost there, there’s a guy in the street and I had to break pretty hard. It was a little scary, probably for him too.”

“That sort of thing I think happens all the time on Broadway,” van Tol added. “It’s tempting to go fast and if you turn left, it disturbs the sight-lines. There’s cars parked on the street fairly often in certain locations and that obscures the views as well. I think this road diet mainly, for me, is a safety improvement.”

Danielle Hudson, who is also located on Broadway, referred to the street as a highway — which is a term that council member and project supporter Eileen Moeller also used.