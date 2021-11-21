Steve Cahalan: Demo work begins for Hy-Vee store in La Crosse

Interior demolition work has begun for the Hy-Vee supermarket that will go into the former Sears department store at 4200 State Hwy. 16 at Valley View Mall.

The city of La Crosse issued a permit for interior demolition work in the building on Nov. 8.

I’ve been hearing for some time that the new Hy-Vee likely will open in 2022, although the company has yet to announce a timetable.

“Interior demolition work in the former Sears department store began a few days ago,” Tina Potthoff, the company’s senior vice president of communications, told me Thursday. “Following the demolition work, we will start renovating the building for our new Hy-Vee store.

“I don’t have a definitive date for when the store will open; however, we have officially started work on the project and citizens in La Crosse should be seeing more activity in the area in the upcoming weeks/months,” Potthoff said.

Hy-Vee bought the former Sears property in September 2020 for $2.4 million, according to county records.

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa, operates more than 285 retail stores in eight midwestern states and has annual sales of more than $12 billion.

Kim Byers opened her Riviera SalonSpa on Thursday at 1213 Caledonia St., in part of the former Riviera Theater building that she and her husband, Jarrod Byers, bought in September.

The Caledonia Street Antique Mall at 1215 Caledonia St. occupies the rest of the former movie theater, which was completed in 1920 and closed in 1967. The Byerses remodeled the salon space and made a number of other building improvements.

The Byerses moved to Holmen from the St. Paul, Minn., suburb of Cottage Grove, so they could open the Crooked Pint Ale House restaurant in Onalaska in August 2019.

Kim Byers was a hair stylist for 18 years in the St. Paul area, and said this is the first time she’s owned her own salon. it has 14 hair styling stations as well as three spa rooms. “We offer hair services such as cuts, color and styling,” Byers said. Spa services will depend on whoever rents the spa rooms.

Riviera SalonSpa sells eco-friendly Davines hair care products, as well as items from local vendors such as candles, jewelry, hair accessories and skin care products.

The salon and many nearby businesses will participate in the Caledonia Street Shop Hop promotion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers can have a card stamped at the businesses and turn it in to enter a drawing for prizes.

For the salon’s hours and other information, call 608-394-3400 or visit https://rivierasalonspa.com or Facebook.

Look for another bar to open in the current location of the Mirage Sports Bar and Grill at 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, once the Mirage moves to its new building under construction at 3511 Mormon Coulee Road.

The Mirage is expected to be open in its new location, between Burger King and the Hungry Peddler restaurant, sometime in February.

Essence Lounge LLC has asked the city of La Crosse for permission to apply for a city beer and liquor license for a tavern that it says would have food as well as beverages, at the Mirage’s current location.

The La Crosse Common Council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee will consider the request at its meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. Sixth St. The full council will consider the request at its Dec. 9 meeting.

Skogen’s Festival Foods is about to open three former Trig’s grocery stores under the Festival Foods banner.

The Stevens Point store will open Dec. 3, and the Wausau and Weston stores will open Dec. 10. With the addition of the three new locations, Skogen’s Festival Foods will operate 39 full-service supermarkets in Wisconsin.

On Oct. 1, the company announced it was acquiring the three Trig’s stores, formerly owned by the T.A. Solberg Co.

For more information about Skogen’s Festival Foods, visit www.FestFoods.com.

