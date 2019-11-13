The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association invites all Winona School District 861 students to participate in the 2020 Steamboat Days button design contest.
Submissions must meet the criteria listed below and be submitted by Friday, Jan. 10.
- The button design must be round, with a maximum of 3 colors not including background
- Date of the celebration must be included (June 17 through 21, 2020)
- "Winona Steamboat Days" and "73rd Annual" must be included on the button
- Button must contain at least one of the following icons: steamboat, carnival/ferris wheel, fireworks, paddlewheel
- Designs must be submitted on an 8.5"x11" sheet of white paper with the design in color
- Student's first and last name, school, grade, parents' name and home phone number should be listed on the back of the submission.
- Open to fifth through 12th grade Winona-area students only
- All entries become property of the Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association
You have free articles remaining.
The first, second and third-place recipients with receive Visa gift cards of $200, $100 and $50, respectively.
First place will also receive a plaque with the winning design, a ride in the Steamboat Days Grande Parade, a personalized button to wear during the celebration, a T-shirt with the design, glasses and carnival armbands for the family, maximum five, and a box of Bloedow's donuts for their art class. Second place will receive four carnival armbands, and third place will receive two.
Designs may be delivered to Monica Hennessy Mohan, Steamboat Days button chair, at the Winona City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 207 Lafayette St. Winona, or mailed to Winona Steamboat Days Button Design Contest, P.O. Box 745, Winona, MN 55987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.