'We did it!': Minnesota exults at Census win at New York's expense

Minnesota has a history of seat stealing. It took the 435th seat from North Carolina during the last census in 2010.

Minnesota's embrace of the census is in line with strong civic engagement in elections, where the state every two years ranks at or near the top in turnout, including 80% in last fall's general election.

"We vote more, we volunteer more, we donate more," said Morgan Baum, a small-business owner in Hutchinson who was among those responding to the questionnaire without prodding.

"I think we're just a really participatory community. All Minnesotans are and that comes across again in the census."

Minneapolis social worker Jennifer Bertram calls herself a "census nerd," in part because of a previous job for a nonprofit whose programs depended on census data for funding. She felt so strongly about the census' importance that she took a job doing the door-knocking necessary to get non-respondents.

"To me, it's almost more important than voting because of the billions of dollars that get allocated by the federal government back to Minnesota every year," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}