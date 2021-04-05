University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

In the late 1800s, the U.S. government forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools to erase their culture, language and traditions. The boarding schools forced students to only speak English, dress in American-style clothing and convert to Christianity, The Minnesota Daily reported.

By the 1970s, most of the boarding schools closed, but Dúta said Indigenous parents and grandparents decided not to pass down the language for various reasons, including the trauma from these boarding schools.

"A lot of my people knew how to speak (Dakota) but refused to speak it because of the treatment by these schools. Other people refuse to speak it because they wanted to assimilate, so it's kind of like a variety," Dúta said. "But because many people decided 'No, I'm not going to pass it on to the next generation'… then you have like Gen X and the millennial generation who didn't grow up with their heritage language."

Recently, more people from the younger generation who did not grow up speaking Dakota, including Dúta, are learning it as adults to maintain the heritage culture, he added.

"I think a lot of people my age and even younger … are really showing interest because we want to keep it alive for the next generations coming," Dúta said.