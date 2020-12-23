More than 4,000 Minnesota health care workers get vaccine

“We will eventually get to the point where vaccine is widely available, and we're all anxious to get there. And we will. It's just going to take time,” she said.

Gov. Tim Walz, who spoke with Pfizer distribution officials Monday evening, said at the briefing that he came away from the call confident that problems last week with delivering the second round of shipments to Minnesota and other states were just a “hiccup” that has been solved and that “their supply chain is strong.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials delivered the vaccine news on a day when Minnesota's coronavirus case count topped the 400,000 mark with the state closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 deaths. The health department reported 1,714 new infections and 24 deaths to raise the state’s totals to 401,011 cases and 4,896 deaths.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota and the state’s positivity rate have continued to decrease over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations across the state have also trended downward.