Minnesota reports 36 deaths as testing dwindles over holiday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 36 more deaths from COVID-19, and 988 new infections on a lower-than-normal testing volume.
The state's totals now number 411,110 cases and 5,196 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
It was the first time since October that daily new cases fell below 1,000, likely due in part to testing sites closing during the Christmas holiday as well as possible delays in data. State health officials reported 7,742 samples processed —- the lowest test volume since early September.
The health department sought Tuesday to encourage people to get tested, saying they are now accepting appointments for free testing in January at 21 community sites.
“This disease is spread by people who don’t even know they have it. We want people to get tested, even if they’re asymptomatic,” said MDH assistant commissioner Dan Huff. "If you have been working outside the home during this dial-back period, are a case contact or a young adult, you should get tested. By providing more options, we make it more likely that people will get tested and help us stop the spread of the virus.”
Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Minnesota declined further, going from more than 65 on Dec. 14 to just over 41 on Monday, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Who are they? MN children recently reported missing
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Kaleah Cobbins, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/26/2020. Missing From SAINT PAUL, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Saint Paul Police Dep…
Kane Hagen-Allen, Age Now: 15, Missing: 12/07/2020. Missing From SAINT PAUL, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Saint Paul Police D…
Talia Davis, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From ANOKA, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Anoka County Sheriff's Office…
Vera Fuller, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/24/2020. Missing From PORTAGE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Portage Police Department (…
Delisha Thames, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/24/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Depar…
Jasmine Wills, Age Now: 14, Missing: 10/09/2020. Missing From MINNEAPOLIS, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Minneapolis Police De…
Kassandra Yang, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From MERRILL, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Lincoln County Sheriff's…
Iasia Sawyer, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From GLENDALE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Glendale Police Departmen…
Alexander LaFave, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From DULUTH, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Duluth Police Departmen…
Kiara Hernandez, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/27/2020. Missing From ANOKA, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Anoka County Sheriff's Of…
Basim Abdullah, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From WAUSAU, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Everest Metropolitan Poli…
Jenlee Feria, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/12/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Departm…
Jaylin Johnson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 11/03/2020. Missing From BELOIT, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Beloit Police Department …
Sevastian Bolanos, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/25/2020. Missing From WITTENBERG, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Shawano County She…
Success Mathies, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/18/2020. Missing From HOPKINS, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Minnetonka Police Depar…
Janitza Burgos, Age Now: 15, Missing: 08/28/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Depar…
Lindsey Sandahl-Pennington, Age Now: 16, Missing: 06/18/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee …
Rosilda Morales Morales, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/14/2020. Missing From WORTHINGTON, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Worthington…
Keelyn Ard, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/08/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Departmen…
Kailee Ahola, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/28/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: West Allis Police Depart…