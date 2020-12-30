Minnesota prepares for next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

Minnesota public health officials are planning for the next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, which will be targeted to essential workers and those over age 74.
The state is still working on getting shots to those in the highest priority group, including 500,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents.
It could take until the end of January before everyone in that group who wants the vaccine can receive it.
Because the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine far outstrips supply, the shots will continue to be rationed and the general public may not have any access until late spring or early summer, according to state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann.
"We are not able to request more doses," Ehresmann said, noting that the federal government controls the distribution.
"We are taking what comes to us and getting it to its final destination as soon as possible," she said.
Minnesota has been allocated 297,350 doses this year.
Once the highest priority group is vaccinated, the process moves on to the next group, which includes teachers, police, firefighters and workers in food, agriculture and transportation industries.
Ehresmann said there are more people in the second priority group than the first.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday said it is seeking public input on how to best distribute the vaccines.
Who are they? MN children recently reported missing
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
Kaleah Cobbins, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/26/2020. Missing From SAINT PAUL, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Saint Paul Police Dep…
Kane Hagen-Allen, Age Now: 15, Missing: 12/07/2020. Missing From SAINT PAUL, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Saint Paul Police D…
Talia Davis, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From ANOKA, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Anoka County Sheriff's Office…
Vera Fuller, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/24/2020. Missing From PORTAGE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Portage Police Department (…
Delisha Thames, Age Now: 16, Missing: 10/24/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Depar…
Jasmine Wills, Age Now: 14, Missing: 10/09/2020. Missing From MINNEAPOLIS, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Minneapolis Police De…
Kassandra Yang, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/26/2020. Missing From MERRILL, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Lincoln County Sheriff's…
Iasia Sawyer, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From GLENDALE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Glendale Police Departmen…
Alexander LaFave, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From DULUTH, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Duluth Police Departmen…
Kiara Hernandez, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/27/2020. Missing From ANOKA, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Anoka County Sheriff's Of…
Basim Abdullah, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/04/2020. Missing From WAUSAU, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Everest Metropolitan Poli…
Jenlee Feria, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/12/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Departm…
Jaylin Johnson, Age Now: 17, Missing: 11/03/2020. Missing From BELOIT, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Beloit Police Department …
Sevastian Bolanos, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/25/2020. Missing From WITTENBERG, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Shawano County She…
Success Mathies, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/18/2020. Missing From HOPKINS, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Minnetonka Police Depar…
Janitza Burgos, Age Now: 15, Missing: 08/28/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Depar…
Lindsey Sandahl-Pennington, Age Now: 16, Missing: 06/18/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee …
Rosilda Morales Morales, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/14/2020. Missing From WORTHINGTON, MN. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Worthington…
Keelyn Ard, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/08/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Milwaukee Police Departmen…
Kailee Ahola, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/28/2020. Missing From MILWAUKEE, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: West Allis Police Depart…