Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules

Because younger Minnesotans are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the state's hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for schools will continue until the end of the academic year to protect students, teachers, and staff. Other emergency measures Walz has imposed under his emergency powers will remain in place, including an eviction moratorium and a price gouging ban.

"I know the last year has tested us. But we made those sacrifices to save lives until a vaccine could keep Minnesotans safe," Walz said. "We all now have the ability to protect our loved ones. So go get your vaccines, Minnesota, and do your part to finally put this pandemic behind us."

Republican legislators, who have struggled unsuccessfully to roll back the governor's emergency powers since last summer, were quick to say his new steps don't go far or fast enough.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said that there's no need to wait for Memorial Day. He said the changes won't let students finish the year with normal graduations and celebrations like proms, or allow for normal participation in sports and other summer activities.

"My reaction today is simple: Not good enough and not soon enough," Gazelka said in a statement. "The emergency is over and the mandates need to end."