Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday

MINNEAPOLIS — Several Democrats in the Minnesota House on Friday proposed a gasoline tax holiday during the summertime to help lessen the burden of rising gas prices on motorists.
The proposal, authored by Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, would waive the 28.5-cent tax on gasoline from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Joined by Reps. Dave Lislegard, Jessica Hanson, Kaela Berg, and Dan Wolgamott in a video announcing the proposal, Stephenson said it is an effort to combat rising inflation.
Stephenson said the $200 million proposal would be paid for using the state's $7.7 billion surplus.
GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, called the proposal an "election year gimmick," and called for permanent tax relief. Senate Republicans unveiled an $8.5 billion tax cut proposal on Thursday that would lower the bottom-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and eliminate taxes on all Social Security benefits.
Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown, criticized the five Democrats for voting in favor of gas taxes during the past few legislative sessions.
"Now with inflation out of control, and gas and energy prices through the roof in the Walz/Biden economy, they're pushing a desperate and temporary gas tax holiday," Daudt said in a statement. "Minnesota voters won't be fooled."
Today’s top pics: Russia-Ukraine tensions and more
Yoshihito Nishioka, of Japan ,celebrates a point during a match against to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Demonstrators gather in support of the Ukrainian people, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders are reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with raw outrage and vows of unprecedented sanctions that shroud a sense of powerlessness to defend Ukraine militarily without running the risk of a wider war in Europe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Female revelers walk at the Cologne Cathedrat at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine much less revelers came for the street carnival, when in the past hundreds of thousands celebrated in the streets of Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
U.S. forward Catarina Macario (20) and midfielder Ashley Sanchez (13) celebrate Macario's goal during the first half against Iceland in a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
A man and a woman cover themselves with tarpaulin to stay dry under a rainfall in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Ashwini Bhatia
A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Marquette's Liza Karlen, center, and Connecticut's Nika Mühl, left, and Azzi Fudd, right, chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
HOGP
Leipzig's Emil Forsberg, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League Play-off, second leg, soccer match between Real Sociedad and Leipzig at the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Supporters cheer on a convoy of truckers heading toward Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Needles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
A member of The People's Convoy, a truck convoy headed to Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates, talks on the phone after the convoy stopped for the evening on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard
Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian police officer carrying an assault rifle walks on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!