Minnesota hospitalizations climb as virus cases trend upward

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported nearly 500 Minnesotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus as case numbers continue to rise despite the state's vaccination campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,014 new confirmed cases and four more deaths over the last three days. Reporting had been delayed due to a technical issue on Saturday and the Easter holiday on Sunday.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm expressed concern at the growing number of cases, citing a seven-day test positivity rate of 6% that continues to show signs of increasing after climbing above the caution threshold of 5% last week.

"You've heard us mention a number of times, especially in the recent couple of weeks, that we're definitely not out of the woods yet with this pandemic," Malcolm said during a news conference.

Malcolm said hospital bed use due to COVID-19 has increased 40% in the last 10 days, and 497 Minnesotans were hospitalized Tuesday, including 114 in intensive care.

Malcolm said the state's efforts to prioritize vaccinations in populations most vulnerable to the virus could prevent a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as seen during a surge late last year.