Judge won't block vaccine mandate for Minnesota workers

A federal judge won't block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care workers, at least for now.
Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September challenging the requirement from President Joe Biden's administration that all workers in most health settings get vaccinated or lose their jobs. The workers argued the lack of alternatives infringes on their rights.
Minnesota Public Radio reported Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel held a nearly three-hour hearing on whether to block the requirement but ultimately denied the request.
President Joe Biden is heading to Chicago on Thursday, continuing his campaign stressing the need for vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
She didn't dismiss the case outright, however. She said the health care workers filed the request anonymously and will have to reveal their names to employers.
The case is one of several lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates that have been filed across the country against government entities, employers or both.
Today’s top pics: Climate protest and more
A boy pushes a man in a wheelchair trough a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Ahmad Halabisaz
Poland's Karol Swiderski, left, holds his head as fans threw items shortly after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Albania and Poland at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Franc Zhurda
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. The Astros won 10-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Protesters gather to call on the Biden administration to do more to combat climate change and ban fossil fuels outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
A fisherman stands on a boat at he Cienaga Grande de Santa Marta, in Nueva Venecia, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. About 400 families live in stilt houses in the Cienaga Grande, which is the largest of the swampy marshes located in Colombia between the Magdalena River and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
A woman paddles a dugout canoe with her daughter in the Cienaga Grande de Santa Marta, in Nueva Venecia, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. About 400 families live in stilt houses in the Cienaga Grande, which is the largest of the swampy marshes located in Colombia between the Magdalena River and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Taylor Fritz celebrates after winning a match against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
People surf at Pinitos beach prior landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Roberto Echeagaray
Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman embraces Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NLCS. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by Walker Buehler (21) as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey wais, after Betts hit a two-run home run that scored Buehler during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager scores on a double by Trea Turner, ahead of the throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Members of the Ava Guarani Indigenous people sing during a march to demand title to ancestral Indigenous lands and for the government to stop evicting Indigenous people in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, attempt to score with an overhead kick during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Luxembourg at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)
Joao Matos
Protesters make the fascist salute as ultra right wing protesters march during an alternative celebration for Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World and also Spain's armed forces day. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Followers of Indigenous goddess Maria Lionza smoke tobacco during a ceremony on Indigenous Resistance Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
Global Justice campaigners carry fake coffins to highlight the number of COVID-19 deaths globally, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Britain is taking part in a World Trade Organisation intellectual property meeting to boost the number of vaccinations world wide. The campaigners want large pharmaceuticals companies to drop patents on COVID-19 drugs to allow poorer nations to vaccinate their populations. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.