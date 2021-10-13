 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Judge won't block vaccine mandate for Minnesota workers

  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge won't block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care workers, at least for now.

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September challenging the requirement from President Joe Biden's administration that all workers in most health settings get vaccinated or lose their jobs. The workers argued the lack of alternatives infringes on their rights.

Minnesota Public Radio reported Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel held a nearly three-hour hearing on whether to block the requirement but ultimately denied the request.

President Joe Biden is heading to Chicago on Thursday, continuing his campaign stressing the need for vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

She didn't dismiss the case outright, however. She said the health care workers filed the request anonymously and will have to reveal their names to employers.

The case is one of several lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates that have been filed across the country against government entities, employers or both.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zambian elephant sanctuary offers care for bereaved baby elephants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News