Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Both chambers were expected to adjourn the regular session Monday afternoon. The governor plans to call the special session for no later than June 14, but the work will begin earlier. Walz is required by law to reconvene lawmakers by that date as a condition for extending the broad emergency powers he has used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those powers, which the governor holds under the peacetime state of emergency he declared in March 2020, have been a major source of friction between the governor and Republicans. But Walz repealed his statewide mask mandate last week, and has lifted other restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend. Walz said that leaves just managing the state's vaccination drive and qualifying for federal funds as the primary reasons to keep extending those powers.

Deciding how to spend $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money was one of the main complications in reaching a deal, the leaders said. The state didn't get federal guidance on how it can spend that money until last week. Walz will control $500 million of that sum, while the Legislature will get a say in how the rest is spent.

Hortman and Gazelka have left it up to the conference committee negotiating the public safety budget bill to find common ground and decide which Democratic police accountability proposals will make it into the final version.