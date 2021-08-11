Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota state government employees will be required to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

State agency employees who work in person will be required to show proof of vaccination and attest to their immunization status by Sept. 8, the announcement said. Employees who haven't been vaccinated by then will be required to test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week to work on site.

"Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the delta variant does not derail our economic recovery," Walz, a Democrat, said in the statement.

Walz administration officials met before the announcement with leaders of the state's public employee unions to discuss how the new requirements will be implemented. The two biggest unions representing state government workers said they still have questions, and one union leader said they weren't briefed until Wednesday morning. About 57% of the state's 35,700 executive branch employees are currently required to be in the office.