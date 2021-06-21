Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1 billion in tax cuts

MINNEAPOLIS — After a session marked early on by talk of possible tax increases, the Minnesota Legislature was on track Monday to hand out serious tax relief to unemployed workers and businesses.

The final tax bill agreed to by lawmakers last week features nearly $1 billion in tax cuts over the next four years, including about $650 million in tax relief on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans received by businesses and up to $10,200 in unemployment insurance benefits received by people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“Many have suffered as they have come through the pandemic," said Republican taxes committee chair Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester. "It's important that we empower Minnesotans and spark economic growth, and that's what this tax bill does, and that's why I think it came together.”

It’s a vastly different outcome than might have been expected early this year, when a push for nearly $1 billion in tax hikes on wealthy Minnesotans and corporations sought by House Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz was mostly wiped away by an unexpected budget surplus plus billions in aid from the federal government. Senate Republicans pledged not to agree to any tax increases at the start of the legislative session in January.