Gov. Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has raised $1.7 million for his likely 2022 reelection bid since he took office two years ago and finished 2020 with $1.3 million in the bank, his campaign committee said Tuesday.

While Walz has not formally announced that he'll seek a second term, his campaign said that he raised an additional $550,000 last month, which was not reflected in the two-year report.

"This has been a challenging year for all of us, so to know that Minnesotans continue to believe in our message of One Minnesota is truly heartening," Walz said in a statement that echoed his 2018 campaign slogan.

His campaign also said it has hired Alana Petersen as a senior advisor. She managed Sen. Tina Smith's 2018 campaign and was a senior advisor to President Joe Biden' campaign in Minnesota. That announcement coincided with one from the state's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that it had hired four staffers to bolster organizing efforts for 2022.