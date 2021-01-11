Gov. Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

While they condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol, they also drew equivalences between the riot in Washington and the looting and burning that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last summer.

"Those that were peacefully protesting, we need to protect their right to do that. And we need to listen, and listen to people on the other side of the aisle (who) we might not agree with and understand, why do they feel so passionate that they would want to gather together and protest," Daudt said.

Daudt also said he wasn't aware of any protests planned for Sunday at the state Capitol but that GOP lawmakers should "probably not" participate in them if they happen.

Later in the day, all 59 members of the Minnesota House Republican Caucus issued a statement saying they "unequivocally condemn the violence and violent rhetoric at the events in Washington D.C. and Saint Paul on January 6." The signatories, including some who attended the St. Paul rally, said people who threatened violence there "should be investigated and held accountable." But the letter did not criticize anyone who has sought to undermine public confidence in the election results.