 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Minnesota state trooper texted crash victim’s nude photos to himself
0 comments
topical alert

Former Minnesota state trooper texted crash victim’s nude photos to himself

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Albert Kuehne

Albert Kuehne

 Minnesota State Patrol

A former Minnesota state trooper who stopped at a crash scene in March 2020 took the victim’s cell phone and texted himself her nude photos, he admitted in court.

Albert Kuehne, 37, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images as part of a plea deal that saw the state drop a felony count of harassment, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

Kuehne responded to the one-car crash on March 25 and arrested the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel for suspected drunk driving.

She was hospitalized for treatment and released, according to the criminal complaint. Her boyfriend later noticed on her laptop that her cell phone, which was linked to the computer, had been accessed and nude photos had been sent to an unknown number.

Her boyfriend called the number and Kuehne answered.

The dashcam from Kuehne’s car captured him taking the phone from the woman, then sitting alone in the car while she was being treated.

After the victim reported Kuehne to a lawyer and an investigation was launched, officials searched Kuehne’s phone and found the photos.

Kuehne was put on paid administrative leave on May 20, 2020, and fired on Oct. 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First responders gather outside Urbana hospital after office is killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News