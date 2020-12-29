Seven new COVID-19 confirmed in Winona County on Tuesday

Seven new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

Winona County’s total has increased to 3,530 since the start of the pandemic, with 42 deaths.

Over in Houston County, the total in the county is now at 1,164 cases with 12 deaths.

In Minnesota, 988 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 411,110, including 31,776 health care workers, with 393,506 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,501,277 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,953,229 residents having been tested.

Thirty-six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,196.

Of these people, 3,351 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 21,605 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,575 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

