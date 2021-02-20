Sen. Tina Smith virtually meets with community members to discuss growing need for child care

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ransom echoed Smith in the growing lack of providers and how it’s been an issue since before the pandemic. Also like Smith, Ransom touched on how the pandemic exasperated an already critical issue, with parents leaving their jobs because they need to watch their children in place of regular providers.

While the number of people in the workforce has continued to grow in the last year — which Ransom described as “workers looking for work” — that doesn’t take away from the fact that many parents, namely mothers, are still unemployed because they have no providers to watch their children.

As the country heads into economic recovery, Ransom said child care needs to be addressed and assistance needs to be provided to people who want to start centers and in-home day cares again:

“I think the amount of red tape that they have to go through and the lack of assistance seem to make it impossible or less favorable for people to navigate those opportunities.”

Through testimonials like the ones she heard Friday and others like them, Smith said she and her constituents are working to secure $50 billion that will go to building the United States’ child care system and stabilizing it.