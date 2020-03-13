Saint Mary’s Taylor Richmond Benefit to celebrate 20th anniversary

Saint Mary's University will host its Taylor Richmond Benefit dance from 8 p.m. to midnight March 14 in the Common Room at 700 Terrace Heights.

The theme will be "Igniting Hope for 20 years" and ticket prices will be $15 for students, $20 for staff and $25 for the public, available at the door.

The beneficiaries this year will be Gianna Samountry of Richfield, Minnesota, and Winonan Sue Schroetke, who has worked in the university's Maintenance Department for the past nine years.

They are balancing the costs of living with a rare autoimmune disorder, paraneoplastic syndrome, and liver disease, respectively.

The benefit has become an annual student tradition since its start in 2001 in honor of Taylor Richmond, son of former Saint Mary’s staff member Nikki Richmond.

