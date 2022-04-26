Ready for a challenge? WNB Financial steps up to support Above & Beyond with $10,000 gift

Are you ready for a challenge?

WNB Financial has stepped up to support the Winona Daily News' Above and Beyond Scholarship program with a challenge contribution of $10,000.

Learn more about the WNB’s gift at https://www.winonacf.org/wnb-10000-gift-help-students/.

You too can boost the Daily News’ Above & Beyond program, which recognizes and provides scholarships for high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.

Nine students from area schools will be honored at the Above & Beyond ceremony on May 11 at Winona State University.

Above & Beyond partnered with the Winona Community Foundation in 2021. Now anyone can contribute to the Winona Daily News' Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund at the foundation.

To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate.

Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

