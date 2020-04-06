Pickwick Cemetery Association cancels annual meeting

×
The Pickwick Cemetery Association's annual meeting has been cancelled for 2020.
The board has made this decision to prevent any potential risk of spreading the coronavirus.
The next scheduled annual meeting will be in April 2021. For more information, call 507-454-1252.
Kylie Mullen
