PFAS contamination in Winona "just above" MDH guidance, additional studies recommended

Here in Winona, the contamination at the closed landfill is not the worst in the state, but it is 10 times over the health-based guidance values the MDH advises.

While the Winona contamination could be worse—like the closed landfill near Fairmont, which has PFAS contamination that are 100 times the health-based values—it is still a problem that needs regular supervision.

In a way, Winona serves as an example of how to monitor and contain contamination before it reaches levels that are comparable to a site like the one near Fairmont.

Kirk Koudelka, MPCA assistant commissioner, said the way the agency has been able to keep the contamination in Winona from growing is by sending contaminated leachate to a waste-water treatment plant before it ever gets to the ground.

“This is having a good benefit to the groundwater in the surrounding area,” Koudelka said.

That being said, the amount of PFAS in the leachate is still high, and the MPCA admits they need to conduct further studies to determine the best way to remove PFAS from leachate at the Winona site and others like it across the state.

Bishop said that while much work has been done to detect PFAS in landfills across the state, there is still even more work that needs to be done.