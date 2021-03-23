PFAS contamination in Winona "just above" MDH guidance, additional studies recommended

A number of closed landfills across the state, including in Winona County, have been revealed to have an excessive amount of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), surpassing the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance values for drinking water.
The Environmental Protection Agency describes PFAS as being a group of man-made chemicals that don’t break down in the human body and can accumulate over time, causing a variety of adverse health effects, including liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression or even cancer.
More specifically, PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the world, it states on the EPA’s website, and can be found in food, commercial household products, the workplace, drinking water and living organisms.
In a press call last week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced it was taking concerted steps in an effort to fight the contamination, with one major step being the request of additional funds from the Closed Landfill Investment Fund, which provides assistance for this very kind of issue.
Without greater access to this funding, the MPCA is limited in what it can do.
“Without more flexibility and greater access, the MPCA will be forced to wait until the legislature is in session and agrees to fund responses to an urgent or emergency situation,” MPCA commissioner Laura Bishop said. “This existing structure really impedes our ability to act quickly and use discretion in addressing the most pressing needs at each site.”
Here in Winona, the contamination at the closed landfill is not the worst in the state, but it is 10 times over the health-based guidance values the MDH advises.
While the Winona contamination could be worse—like the closed landfill near Fairmont, which has PFAS contamination that are 100 times the health-based values—it is still a problem that needs regular supervision.
In a way, Winona serves as an example of how to monitor and contain contamination before it reaches levels that are comparable to a site like the one near Fairmont.
Kirk Koudelka, MPCA assistant commissioner, said the way the agency has been able to keep the contamination in Winona from growing is by sending contaminated leachate to a waste-water treatment plant before it ever gets to the ground.
“This is having a good benefit to the groundwater in the surrounding area,” Koudelka said.
That being said, the amount of PFAS in the leachate is still high, and the MPCA admits they need to conduct further studies to determine the best way to remove PFAS from leachate at the Winona site and others like it across the state.
Bishop said that while much work has been done to detect PFAS in landfills across the state, there is still even more work that needs to be done.
“While the MPCA has addressed where we have found it in a few drinking water wells, we do not have a complete picture of the reach and impact of the contamination,” she said. “More robust monitoring needs to be done to determine its extent and magnitude, and we need to address the contamination before it becomes a larger problem.”