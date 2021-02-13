Otto Bremer invests nearly $300K in area organizations

The Otto Bremer Trust has invested in eight organizations through grants and program-related investments totaling $292,000.

These investments were made in a broad array of organizations throughout the region whose work includes addressing basic needs, providing access to health services, offering vocational training, and supporting new and existing business — all a part of building strong communities.

The Trust has invested a total of more than $71 million in programs throughout Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin, with more the $25 million invested in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on regional communities.

