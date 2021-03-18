Orderly annexation agreement with Wilson Township spurs debate over freedom of choice

As the finalization of the orderly annexation agreement with Wilson Township looms, the Winona City Council met this week to go over its finer details, specifically certain wording that would prevent a number of properties from annexing into the city.

The long-in development agreement will allow for an expedited annexation process for properties in Wilson Township that are adjacent to city utilities. However, as the current agreement stands now, if a dwelling within Wilson is capable of having a septic system installed, then it cannot annex into the city.

This is something city staff has expressed disapproval of, as they believe a property owner should be able to choose if they want to install a septic system on their property or more simply hook up to Winona’s sewer and water lines.

Councilmember George Borzyskowski weighed in on this, saying, “If I was a township resident out there and my sewer system failed, I think it would be reasonable to go and connect to city sewer and water. I mean, it’s right in front (and) your sewer problems are taken care of for life.”

According to city planner Carlos Espinosa, if the current wording in the agreement is adopted as is, it could affect up to 24 of the 61 properties that are in the orderly annexation area.