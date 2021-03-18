Orderly annexation agreement with Wilson Township spurs debate over freedom of choice

As the finalization of the orderly annexation agreement with Wilson Township looms, the Winona City Council met this week to go over its finer details, specifically certain wording that would prevent a number of properties from annexing into the city.
The long-in development agreement will allow for an expedited annexation process for properties in Wilson Township that are adjacent to city utilities. However, as the current agreement stands now, if a dwelling within Wilson is capable of having a septic system installed, then it cannot annex into the city.
This is something city staff has expressed disapproval of, as they believe a property owner should be able to choose if they want to install a septic system on their property or more simply hook up to Winona’s sewer and water lines.
Councilmember George Borzyskowski weighed in on this, saying, “If I was a township resident out there and my sewer system failed, I think it would be reasonable to go and connect to city sewer and water. I mean, it’s right in front (and) your sewer problems are taken care of for life.”
According to city planner Carlos Espinosa, if the current wording in the agreement is adopted as is, it could affect up to 24 of the 61 properties that are in the orderly annexation area.
If, for example, a resident who currently uses a septic system decides to go off of it, under the current wording of the agreement, the only way they could hook up to the city’s sewer and water lines is if a new or replacement septic system could not be added to their property per state regulations.
Bringing a property into the city wouldn’t be an issue either, Espinosa later added. The cost of bringing a dwelling into the city is between $12,000 and $15,000 and, as far as he’s aware, the engineering department has never reported any major issues with connecting a residence to the city’s sewer and water.
Leon Bowman, chairman of Wilson Township, said Wilson loses some property tax when a residence is annexed into Winona. He also noted that many residents in Wilson, to his understanding, don’t want to go into the city unless they have to.
Bowman added that moving into the city would also mean that residents would have to pay higher taxes.
“We’re trying to look out for our residents who don’t want to go in or don’t feel they need to,” Bowman said.
Councilmember Michelle Alexander was perhaps the most vocal against the current wording of the agreement.
“I wouldn’t be in favor of restricting people who want to hook up to city water from annexing in,” she said. “I think the whole purpose of this is to make sure we have the cleanest water available, and anytime a septic system fails—and quite frankly I know the state is not a fan of septic systems—we should be encouraging them to hook up to a sewer system and water-line.”
Alexander also cited the price of installing mound systems, calling them “extraordinarily expensive.”
Bowman again reiterated his belief that the agreement reflects the wants and needs of Wilson residents, but Alexander maintained her belief—which was echoed by other members of council—that it restricts people from the freedom of choice.
“It sounds like they’re trying to stop their community from choosing to annex in,” Alexander said. “I don’t think we have a herd of people coming; they usually come when there’s an issue. And they probably wouldn’t even choose to annex in if there was an issue, but it’s a benefit to them that we have that service up there.”
If the agreement is contested—which is looking to be the case based on Monday’s discussion—the city will have to go through annexation by ordinance, which is a 2- to 3-month process that will include a public comment period.