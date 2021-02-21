 Skip to main content
One year of COVID-19: Share your thoughts and experience
One year of COVID-19: Share your thoughts and experience

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

The Winona Daily News is inviting readers to share how the coronavirus pandemic has most profoundly affected their lives over the past year.

Share your thoughts or experience such as personal contraction of the virus, homeschooling, missing a landmark occasion, working in an essential job, being separated from family, working from home or losing a loved one.

Please share in 250 words or less, along with photos or video, if desired, for consideration for publication in the Daily News.

Submissions may be sent to letters@winonadailynews.com.

