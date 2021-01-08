Numerous local facilities to reopen as statewide business restrictions loosen

The city is shifting toward reopening certain facilities in response to the stabilizing COVID-19 cases, with many facilities expected to reopen as early as next week in accordance with Gov. Walz’s relaxation on statewide restrictions.
As is expected, some conditions of these facilities reopening include patrons wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.
Walz said in Emergency Executive Order 21-01 that the state has seen a slow decline in COVID-19 cases and, because of that, “measured” steps can be taken to reopen businesses that were closed as a result of previous executive orders.
“These businesses have suffered through no fault of their own,” Walz said. “The state and federal measures have provided some relief to affected businesses, but we know that the ultimate goal of businesses is to reopen to serve their customers.”
Here in Winona, the city is responding accordingly:
Outdoor skating rinks in Knopp Valley, Valley Oaks, Tillman, Jay Bee Drive and Wincrest are all open, but their readiness is dependent on weather, the city stated in a release Friday. Warmer weather could result in short-term closures.
Lake Lodge and its adjacent outdoor skating rink is also expected to open, as the minimum depth of four inches for safety has been reached. The city added that they are exploring options for outdoor skate pickups and rentals. Like with all other skate rinks, plans can change depending on the weather.
While the Winona Area Public Library is not yet open to the public again, some developments are underway. Curbside pick-up has been moved to the vestibule to keep patrons warm and the book-drop is open 24/7 for returns. These changes are on top of the services the library is already providing, including non-contact pickups and a variety of virtual programming for youths and adults on its website.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, the library will once again allow patrons to schedule 45-minute computer sessions at various times throughout the week—9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Similar to the library restarting a limited operation, the Friendship Center is planning to resume limited in-person programming and fitness center use next week.
Other facilities expected to reopen in accordance with state guidelines are the Bud King Ice Area—where patrons will be required to wear a mask—and the East End Recreation Center, which includes a return of adult programming.
City Hall remains largely closed to the public, but is open by appointment only. All departments are open and are functionally normally, the city stated.
The governor advised that the most effective mitigation of COVID-19 is staying home and avoiding gatherings.
“While gatherings of people from different households continue to pose risk of transmission, we can reduce transmission by each of us doing our part and ensuring compliance with safety measures,” he said.
“When face coverings are paired with consistent social distancing, we can dramatically reduce transmission,” he added. “I continue to ask everyone in Minnesota to support these basic measures to allow our children to return to school, keep our businesses open, preserve our hospital capacity, and protect our neighbors.”