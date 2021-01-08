Numerous local facilities to reopen as statewide business restrictions loosen

The city is shifting toward reopening certain facilities in response to the stabilizing COVID-19 cases, with many facilities expected to reopen as early as next week in accordance with Gov. Walz’s relaxation on statewide restrictions.

As is expected, some conditions of these facilities reopening include patrons wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.

Walz said in Emergency Executive Order 21-01 that the state has seen a slow decline in COVID-19 cases and, because of that, “measured” steps can be taken to reopen businesses that were closed as a result of previous executive orders.

“These businesses have suffered through no fault of their own,” Walz said. “The state and federal measures have provided some relief to affected businesses, but we know that the ultimate goal of businesses is to reopen to serve their customers.”

Here in Winona, the city is responding accordingly:

Outdoor skating rinks in Knopp Valley, Valley Oaks, Tillman, Jay Bee Drive and Wincrest are all open, but their readiness is dependent on weather, the city stated in a release Friday. Warmer weather could result in short-term closures.