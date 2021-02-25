No plans to convert old jail into juvenile detention facility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some exceptions to this are when a juvenile is charged with a severe crime, like murder, criminal sexual conduct or assault.

For assault cases, the manner in which a juvenile is removed from a home is a little bit hazier.

An example the county attorney’s office provided is if an assault occurs within a juvenile’s residence and a court determines it is unsafe for them to remain there. Another motivating factor is if a parent or guardian does not want the juvenile to remain in the home after the assault.

“In Minnesota, juvenile delinquency focuses more on rehabilitation than punishment,” county attorney Karin Sonneman said. “My office upholds the law, and we are committed to early intervention and prevention policies and programs to help keep juveniles from entering the juvenile justice system in the first place...”

“... if they enter the system,” Sonneman continued, “we help divert those who we can out of the system through my office’s juvenile diversion program, and through our collaboration with our local Department of Corrections’ Restorative Justice program.”