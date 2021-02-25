No plans to convert old jail into juvenile detention facility

Amid growing concerns that the county will outfit the old jail space as a juvenile detention center, the Winona County Attorney’s Office has issued a response explaining its position on the matter.
Currently, the attorney’s office states, there are no plans to use the old jail as a juvenile detention facility.
In fact, there are no actual plans for a facility in the works, aside from constructive discussions about the benefits to having one in the county.
Ever since the closure of Main House, which was a shelter care facility in Winona, only out-of-county placements are available to house juveniles who have been determined to need it by a court.
This is an issue the attorney’s office acknowledges the justice partners in the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council have been discussing “so that juveniles do not have to be transported literally all over Minnesota and sometimes out of state to either a shelter or secure detention facility.”
Typical placement facilities that the county use are Von Wald Shelter Care in Olmsted County, Scott County Juvenile Alternative Facility, Prairie Lakes Youth Programs in Wilmar and Anoka County East Central Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The attorney’s office emphasized there are very few crimes in Minnesota law which require a juvenile to be placed in secure detention, and will opt for the least restrictive alternative when possible.
Some exceptions to this are when a juvenile is charged with a severe crime, like murder, criminal sexual conduct or assault.
For assault cases, the manner in which a juvenile is removed from a home is a little bit hazier.
An example the county attorney’s office provided is if an assault occurs within a juvenile’s residence and a court determines it is unsafe for them to remain there. Another motivating factor is if a parent or guardian does not want the juvenile to remain in the home after the assault.
“In Minnesota, juvenile delinquency focuses more on rehabilitation than punishment,” county attorney Karin Sonneman said. “My office upholds the law, and we are committed to early intervention and prevention policies and programs to help keep juveniles from entering the juvenile justice system in the first place...”
“... if they enter the system,” Sonneman continued, “we help divert those who we can out of the system through my office’s juvenile diversion program, and through our collaboration with our local Department of Corrections’ Restorative Justice program.”
While there are no current plans for a juvenile detention center in the county, it is something the Winona County Attorney’s Office views as a convenience as it would keep juveniles closer to their families and the healthcare they’re subscribed to in the county.
“We see a lot of families struggle to travel to see the juveniles when they are placed out of Winona County,” Sonneman said.