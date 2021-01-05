New Winona mayor, council members sworn in

New Winona Mayor Scott Sherman and councilmembers Steve Young and Aaron Repinski were sworn in Monday night during a meeting of the Winona City Council.

Sherman, who succeeded former mayor Mark Peterson, thanked his predecessor for his steadfast leadership as well as former councilmembers Al Thurley and Paul Schollmeier.

The new mayor also thanked his opponent in the 2020 general election, Jovy Rockey.

“If you voted for (Rockey), please know that I have heard your voices and I will do my best to represent all of the people of Winona to the best of my abilities,” Sherman said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, council meetings are still being held via conference call. Save for Sherman, Young and Repinski—who were all present to take their oaths of office—the rest of the council telecommuted.

Sherman said he looks forward to when the community can gather together once again.

“Leaning on the processes and strategies that have been implemented during this extremely difficult time by the previous mayor and council, together we will all persevere and be better off for the experiences it has afforded us,” he said.