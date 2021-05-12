MSC Class of '21: Support of family, classmates, college, and CareerForce Winona paved the way to nursing degree

He also had to manage the needs of his three children — one who was in high school, a 7-year-old, and a 3-year-old. “My kids were in school, and I had to work through their computer systems and help teach them online. When you go back to college as a parent with kids, you never have enough time.”

The Practical Nursing diploma is a two-semester program. In his second semester, Mathew was dismayed to see his grades going in the wrong direction.

“My grades were dropping, they weren’t what I expected them to be. I talked with my teachers, and they told me not to give up,” he said. “They told me to do a lot of practice quizzes and review my notes before class. If I didn’t understand something, I would write it down and then they would explain it to me again.”

With their encouragement and the support of his nursing study group, he finished strong. “My classmates helped me too. Without them I couldn’t have done it! I had a good study group, and it made a difference. I am still friends with them.”

As he celebrates college graduation, Mathew is grateful for the support of his wife, his kids, his classmates, the nursing department faculty, and the CareerForce Winona staff.

“I am proud that I was able to become a licensed practical nurse as a parent, taking care of my kids, during a pandemic. And I am proud that I didn’t let the workforce center down,” Mathew said. “They put a lot of effort into helping me, and I didn’t fail them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0