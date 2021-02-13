 Skip to main content
Minnesota State to host virtual open house
Minnesota State to host virtual open house

Minnesota State College Southeast’s entire student affairs team will host a virtual open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Any attending applicants to MSCS will have their $20 application fee waived. Advance registration is required to receive the link at www.southeastmn.edu.

The event will start with a brief welcome and overview before splitting into rooms focused on college programs, financial aid, disability services and more.

For more information and to register, go to www.southeastmn.edu.

