Miller Ingenuity of Winona has been awarded the contracts to supply its electronic early warning system ZoneGuard to two transit agencies based out of California.
By adopting the system, both San Diego Trolley and San Francisco Municipal Railway have fulfilled a requirement imposed by the state of California, which stipulates that state transit agencies must adopt an “early warning alarm technology” in compliance with protection procedures.
ZoneGuard Electronic RWP System warns track workers and equipment operators of trains approaching on adjacent tracks.
Once a train has been detected, the system sends a signal to a device that each worker wears.
In a press release by Miller Ingenuity, the company said both transit agencies will be supplied with Miller’s ZoneGuard portable system kits, which includes train detector modules, train alert modules and worker-wearable devices.
The company said this particular kit is made to be lightweight by being less than 5 pounds and measuring roughly a foot in length.
It is also efficient enough to be easily set up and transported to multiple job sites.
“These contracts are not only a great moment for our ZoneGuard team, but they are also a great win for roadway workers in California,” Kevin Smith, Miller Ingenuity’s senior vice president of global sales and marketing, said. “Our electronic RWP system has patented detection technologies that work together to form a secure zone of protection for workers out in the field. That unique technology paired with our worker wearable devices, provides rail maintenance crews with the ability to put the responsibility of safety back into their own hands.”
In addition to San Diego Trolley and San Francisco Municipal Railway, ZoneGuard has been deployed in Lafayette, California, for a general engineering contractor based out of San Francisco that is working on a track rebuild project.
