Menomonie man arrested for death of 6-week-old son

Menomonie police arrested a 28-year-old man Monday for his role in the death of his 6-week-old son.

Jonathan Scott Lucas of Menomonie is being referred for first-degree reckless homicide for the death, which is reported to have occurred at 2421 Fourth Avenue North in the city.

A statement by police says they were called to the area on Feb. 19 for a report of a disorderly male, and, upon their arrival, were met by Lucas. He let police into his apartment to attend to his infant son, Daemyn Michael Lucas, who was reported to be pulse-less and not breathing.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, according to the statement.

An autopsy was performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 20, which indicated that the infant’s death was the result of a homicide.

An investigation has been initiated and includes collaborative partnerships with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.