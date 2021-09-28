 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Trempealeau County drug bust

Drug bust

Methamphetamine seized in Trempealeau County drug bust.

A 34-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after being arrested in a Sept. 23 drug bust.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Shane T. Lancour was taken into custody in Galesville after he allegedly was found with 100 grams of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Trempealeau County Jail, where he was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Trempealeau County Circuit Court judge Rian Radtke set cash bail for Lancour at $10,000. He remained the Trempealeau County Jail as of Tuesday.

Lancour has an initial court appearance set for Oct. 5. The case remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

Shane Lancour

Shane Lancour
