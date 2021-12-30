 Skip to main content
Youngest COVID-19 death in Winona County announced

The youngest COVID-19 death in Winona County so far was confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The resident was between 40 and 44 years old. 

The death was added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, raising the county's death toll to 63.

Additionally, 52 more cases were announced in the county Thursday, raising the total to 8,467.

For situation updates about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.
