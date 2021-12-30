Youngest COVID-19 death in Winona County announced

The youngest COVID-19 death in Winona County so far was confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The resident was between 40 and 44 years old.

The death was added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, raising the county's death toll to 63.

Additionally, 52 more cases were announced in the county Thursday, raising the total to 8,467.

For situation updates about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

