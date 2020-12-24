Young readers win 2020 Coloring Contest

Nora Ruf, 6, Chippewa Herald
Cormac Larson, 3, Winona Daily News
Cailey Chroninger, 12 La Crosse Tribune
Mya Weber, 7, La Crosse Tribune
Nearly 150 entries poured in for the 2020 River Valley Media Group Coloring Challenge, showing the fine work of our youngest readers in this holiday season.
All were winners, but only four were judged the winning entries in our four age groups.
Cormac Larson, 3, who reads the Winona Daily News.
Nora Ruf, 6, who reads the Chippewa Herald.
Mya Weber, 7, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.
Cailey Chroninger, 12, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.
Oden Wellert, 5
Sabrina Schmidt, 12
Harper Dettmering, 7
Autumn Wellert, 6
Mya Weber, 7
Nolan Foster, 3 and a half
Sloane Nelson, 3 and a half
James Nelson, 6
Treyjen Burmester, 6
Harlow Burmester, 3 and a half
Wyatt Nelson, 8
Marah Klug, 3 and a half
Isaac Bernett, 5
Martha Fish, 9
Emily Berger, 7
Brooklyn, 8
Alex Nelson, 10
Cailey Chroninger, 12
Isabella Kessler, 7
Payton Kessler, 10
Rebekah Tibbetks, 9
Matt Tippetts, 7
Hailey, 5
Brielle, 8
Makayla White, 8
Kora Hwrtz, 6
