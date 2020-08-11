Young and Meier likely candidates for First Ward seat in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Young and Christopher G. Meier are the likely candidates to appear on the ballot this November for the First Ward seat of the Winona City Council, according to unofficial primary election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office posted Tuesday night.

Absentee ballots still need to be completely factored in, which were due to be mailed by Tuesday, and the official results could be ready by Thursday at the earliest.

If confirmed, Young and Meier will compete for the seat that is currently held by Allyn Thurley, who will retire when his term is up at the end of the year.

As of Tuesday night, Young leads fellow contenders Meier and Ty Styx by more than 500 votes with 765. Meier and Styx are in close competition with one another, according to the unofficial results, with Meier leading Styx by 30 votes at 260 compared to Styx’s 230.

In a forum held by the League of Women Voters of Winona, Young noted that he has served thousands of people through his business, as well as helped many college students secure safe and affordable housing and direct finances through his church.

In the same forum, Meier noted that he comes from a third-generation family business background and said he can give back to Winona by offering his expertise and background, as well cited his concerns for the city’s next budget cycle and local government aid that is received from the state.

