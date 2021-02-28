You Finish the Story: 'The War Eagle'

My god, a barge was still alongside the War Eagle. The burning barrel dropped the two feet to the deck of the barge and split open. Satan’s red web followed the liquid everywhere. So this is what the preachers would call hell; they have no idea what they are talking about. The heat was blistering my face; my beard was smoldering and the smoke choking.

I yelled at Felix to go to the lee side and jump into the river to get clear of the boat. He refused and said he needed to help. We went up to the cabins to tell people to flee to the gangway at once. I took the port side and Felix the riverside. Portside, hell had appeared, the red glow and smokey air was surprisingly beautiful, like a weird sunset in a stormy sky.

I got to cabin 28, the door was open and not a spec of luggage was to be seen. A couple of bottles of whiskey were on the table, but nothing else.

I finished my side and rounded the bow deck. Felix laying of the deck just beyond cabin 47. Apparently, he was overcome by the heat and fumes. I was feeling woozy myself as I watched women jumping from the deck into the water. I grabbed Felix and pulled him to the railing. I pounded on his back trying to bring him into consciousness. Nothing. I couldn’t throw him overboard in this condition.