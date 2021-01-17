'You Finish the Story' debuts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Our judges will select winning stories in student and adult categories and they will be printed in the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald, along with our weekly publications.

Please contact Bob Heisse, executive editor, at bob.heisse@lee.net with any questions or suggestions.

Here’s the start of the story:It was a snowy night between Christmas and New Year’s, and Rotary Lights in downtown La Crosse was as beautiful as ever with the snow.

Mary Smith and her daughter were bundled up and visiting Rotary Lights for the first time in several years. They usual travel to family in Indiana over Christmas but this year they stayed local, and took a short ride from La Crescent to see the lights.

They decided to walk the route and passed in front of the Charmant, where Mary thought she saw a familiar face behind a Green Bay Packers face mask.

“Delores, is that you?” Mary asked.

Delores Newman responded “yes” and slid down her mask. “Mary, I can’t believe it’s you. And who is this?”

Mary wanted to hug her but chose instead to elbow greet. “How long has it been?” they both asked almost at once.